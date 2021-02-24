Interview: Congress discusses reparations for descendants of slaves

The supposed compensation for freed slaves of “forty acres and a mule” was a promise made to and then revoked for African Americans back in 1865.

With Congress studying the idea and President Joe Biden’s support of the study, the debate is anew.

The bill H.R.40 will fund the study of “slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies.”

It has been floated in Congress for more than 30 years but never taken up for a full vote.

Hakeem Croom, the program coordinator for the MLK Center at Sacramento State University, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the possibility and its implications.