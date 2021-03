Without the American Rescue Plan, millions of Americans would have lost the extended unemployment benefits they’ve been relying on.

Now that that plan is law, those benefits are just one of the provisions meant to boost an economy battered by the coronavirus.

Congressmen Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, and Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, each joined Sonseeahray to talk more about what this plan will do, as well as what more needs to be done.