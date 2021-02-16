Interview: Constitutional law professor on Trump post-impeachment trial

He’s been impeached twice, but hasn’t ever been convicted.

That means former President Trump still sits atop the Republican Party and and can still run for federal office in the future.

Though he thought acquittal was the right thing in the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch Mc Connell announced to the country that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen. He didn’t get away with anything yet.”

Constitution law professor Leslie Jacobs, of McGeorge School of Law, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the legal pursuit of Trump as a private citizen.