In the middle of a pandemic that had almost 11,000 Californians hospitalized or in the ICU just Tuesday, not having health insurance isn’t just inconvenient.

It could be deadly if that’s what’s keeping you or a loved one from seeking care.

A new ad campaign hitting the airwaves is hoping to get more uninsured people in the Golden State to sign up for health insurance through Covered California.

Sonseeahray spoke to Covered California President Peter Lee about why this is so important.