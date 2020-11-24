Interview: COVID-19 impacts on nursing homes

The holidays are a difficult time for anyone to be in a nursing home.

This year will be even more difficult because the regular family visits that make this season bearable have been prohibited to help contain the coronavirus.

Despite that effort, in California and across the country, it doesn’t seem to be working as we continue to see deadly outbreaks at facilities.

Sonseeahray spoke to Deann Walters, the president of the state affiliate of the Agency for Health Care Administration, The California Association of Health Facilities, about the difficulties nursing homes are facing.