Interview: Deadline for Sacramento COVID-19 rental assistance extended

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Even before the onset of COVID-19, at least 29% of rented households in California were considered housing-insecure, a situation that has only been exacerbated by the jobs lost as a result of the pandemic.

Today was supposed to be the deadline for a special program to help those in Sacramento who’ve gotten months behind on their rent over the last seven months, but now, the application period has been extended for seven more days.

The deadline is currently Oct. 29, said Sarah O’ Daniel, the director of the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA).

“Originally, the program was for city of Sacramento renters, but we were able to get funding so we can also open up the program to the unincorporated county and cities of Folsom and Isleton,” O’Daniel said. “We can definitely get more applications and are looking forward to that.”

Landlords are encouraged to sign a letter of non-eviction or to enter into a repayment plan if they accept the payment from SHRA, so the renter is not penalized in case the landlord is not willing to sign, she said.

“We are able to help up to $4,000 per household,” O’Daniel said. “That can be used to pay back rent, or if they were able to keep up if they lost their job recently, then we would be paying for some of their future payments.”

However, it is imperative that renters must have lost their job or have had reduced hours specifically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, applicants can visit https://www.shra.org/sera/, where there is a FAQ section and information in Chinese, Hmong, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese language speakers.