One of the tightest squeezes in the country when it comes to housing is right here in Sacramento, both inventory and price-wise.

The January rent report by Apartment Guide showed that the national average monthly cost of a one-bedroom was up 10.8% when compared to that same time last year. And Sacramento residents may not be surprised to hear they are also paying more in bills than others nationwide

Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke to Diana Davis and Liz Powell about the high prices and how to deal with them.