Interview: Delta College Food Pantry

Even before the added strain of COVID-19, surveys showed that half of California’s community college students worry about not having enough food or can’t afford healthy meals.

That’s almost 20,000 students.

Since March 2019, 5,600 students have been helped by the student food pantry at San Joaquin Delta College.

The pandemic closed the physical pantry, but administrators made sure those in need didn’t go without by holding some drive-thru distributions.

Thursday, the school will host a virtual webinar to talk with alumni and the community about the issue of food insecurity on campus.

Sonseeahray spoke to Shayla Walker, the director of student services at Delta College, and student Jewelian Johnson about how the food pantry benefits students.