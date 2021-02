In some ways, it seems as though the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol building happened just a few days ago. In other ways, it seems like it’s long past.

But the insurrection happened just a month ago.

A lot that so many Americans believed about our political system and who we are as Americans were upended last month, leaving millions asking ‘why’ and ‘what now?’

Sonseeahray spoke to Gregory Downs, a UC Davis history professor, about finding those answers.