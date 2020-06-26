Interview: Domestic, sexual violence prevention funding

Safe for now but concerned about the future.

It’s a situation that victims of domestic and sexual violence frequently find themselves in.

And now, many of the organizations that help those victims are in exactly the same spot following the state’s latest budget deal — a situation Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling a budget emergency.

A take-back for prevention funding was in the works for $5 million already allocated for this year as the governor and the lawmakers tried to close a $54 billion budget hole — luckily that was avoided.

John Finley, the senior policy associate with the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault spoke to FOX40 about the funds.

If you’re in the Sacramento area and need help getting out of a situation of domestic or sexual violence, you can call WEAVE’s 24-hour support and information line at 916-920-2952.