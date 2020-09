With more than one million unemployed Californians struggling to make it without the help they deserve from EDD, some are turning to their lawmakers to help them cut through red tape.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez has dedicated part of her office team to working through some of these problems for constituents.

Sonseeahray spoke to Gonzalez and Juli Denham, a constituent who was helped by Gonzalez and her team.