Interview: Educational equity

Public school is supposed to be the great equalizing force by offering students of totally different backgrounds the same access to a high quality and thoroughly-resourced education.

But, cracks in the system were exposed last semester when classes had to be suspended because of COVID-19 and disparities in home internet and smart device access became all too apparent.

How nimble a district was at addressing those concerns and the fact that they affected black and brown students more had a serious impact on the delivery of an equitable education.

Dr. Addie Ellis, an expert in educational equity, spoke to Sonseeahray about this issue and how it can be addressed in the future.