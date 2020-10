Last week, President Donald Trump incorrectly suggested republican poll watchers had been unfairly turned away from an election office in Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, certified poll watchers are allowed to observe polling places on election day.

But, nothing allows them to hang around election offices where residents are just registering to vote or requesting a mail-in ballot.

Sonseeahray spoke to Sacramento County Registrar Courtney Bailey-Kanelos about the rules in California.