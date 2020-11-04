Interview: Election night insight from California political groups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California partisan groups reconnected with FOX40 to share election impressions so far.

Both were ambivalent about who whether President Donald Trump or former vice president Joe Biden would take the Electoral College votes still up for grabs, calling for patience to see the final results.

“It’s really anyone’s game at this point,” said David Cushman, president of the Central Valley Impact Republicans.

However, he expressed optimism, saying, “It seems that President Trump did a lot better than the polls thought he would, what the experts thought he would. His coalition of voters is out there and strong and doesn’t always show up in the polls, but they come out and vote.”

Adrian Mohammed, president of the Sacramento Young Black Democrats, said the wait is “what we expected,” but that “things are looking up… all things considered. We just have to keep the faith.”

The current worries of mail-in ballots being counted or not was also highlighted.

“This is something we’ve seen across the nation. Theoretically, vote-by-mail is something should be universal; we should be making it as easy as possible for everyone to vote, and that has not been the case because it doesn’t necessarily favor one side, the side that’s currently in power,” Mohammed said.

Cushman sidestepped responding to whether there have been Republican efforts to curtail mail-in ballot counting, only saying, “Every vote is going to be counted… but in the end, it’ll just take time.”