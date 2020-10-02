Interview: Election security concerns

America’s traditional trip to the polls is just 31 days away.

Millions are already casting ballots by mail in spots around the country where early voting centers have opened.

Just this week during the first presidential debate of the election cycle, President Donald Trump again attacked mail-in voting and spoke falsely about ballots being dumped in creeks.

A recent NPR-PBS poll found that 51% of respondents believe the president himself is “encouraging election interference,” as compared to only 38% who believe he is making elections safer.

Sonseeahray spoke to U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Fairfield about the latest election security concerns.