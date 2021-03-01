Interview: Equality California executive director discusses Equality Act

The Equality Act is facing a rough go in the U.S. Senate after passing the House last week.

The bill passed by a vote of 224-206, with three Republicans joining Democrats in voting yes on explicitly including sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics in employment, housing and other labor laws.

The House passed the Equality Act in the last Congress with unanimous Democratic support and the backing of eight Republicans. However, it was not considered in the Senate.

The measure would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has called the measure an “onslaught against freedom.”

Rick Chavez Zbur, the executive director of Equality California, spoke to Sonseeahray about the bill and what’s ahead.