Interview: Facebook group lends a helping hand to struggling Black-owned businesses during pandemic

Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forty-one percent of Black-owned businesses have had to close since the pandemic started almost a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

While these kinds of enterprises have the fastest start rates, closure rates rivaled those numbers even before COVID-19.

Now, there’s a different level of desperation out there. Chris Lodgson is harnessing the power of the 4-year-old Facebook group Sacramento Black Biz Community to change that. 

Lodgson and Ayesha Ransom-White, business owner of Suggested Eyewear, join Sonseeahray to talk about the impact of the pandemic and what the Facebook group is trying to accomplish.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News