Interview: Facebook group lends a helping hand to struggling Black-owned businesses during pandemic

Forty-one percent of Black-owned businesses have had to close since the pandemic started almost a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

While these kinds of enterprises have the fastest start rates, closure rates rivaled those numbers even before COVID-19.

Now, there’s a different level of desperation out there. Chris Lodgson is harnessing the power of the 4-year-old Facebook group Sacramento Black Biz Community to change that.

Lodgson and Ayesha Ransom-White, business owner of Suggested Eyewear, join Sonseeahray to talk about the impact of the pandemic and what the Facebook group is trying to accomplish.