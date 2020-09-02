Interview: Facing Mask Litter campaign aims to reduce PPE litter

At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, no one could get their hands on enough of PPE.

Now, personal protective equipment seems to be everywhere — everywhere it shouldn’t be: side of the road, shopping carts, parking lots and storm drains that lead to rivers and lakes.

Los Angeles just raised its fines for PPE littering to $250 and Yorktown, New York has doubled fines there to $1,000.

And if you get caught trashing these treasures in Swampscott, Massachusetts, it could cost you up to $5,500.

Sonseeahray spoke to Leo Friedman about his Facing Mask Litter campaign and how he hopes to fix the littering problem.