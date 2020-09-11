Interview: Fair Food Delivery Act

When you’re sitting on the couch, not wanting to move, what could sound or taste better than having your favorite food brought right to your door?

Small restaurateurs say the cost of that convenience is high on their end, and highly controversial if they haven’t agreed to some of your favorite delivery platforms bringing you their food.

A bill now waiting for the governor’s signature will remix the landscape when it comes to the menus on these services and do something our moms all taught us to do when we were little, ask permission.

Sonseeahray spoke to Binchoyaki chef and owner Craig Takehara and Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez about the Fair Food Delivery Act and how it will impact restauranteurs.