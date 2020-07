During the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Sacramento jumped into action, creating Farm-to-Fork al Fresco.

It developed into a grant program, allowing business owners to be reimbursed for the cost of setting up outdoor operations if they didn’t already have their own patios.

So far, 170 restaurants have applied for the grant and there is still money available.

Valerie Mamone-Werder spoke to Sonseeahray about the grant and how restaurant owners can apply.