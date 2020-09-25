Interview: Filling the SCOTUS Vacancy

Congressional leaders continue to debate a potential Supreme Court replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and how our government could look in the near future.

Republican Senator John Barasso says democrats could shift the court to the left by adding new justices if they win back a majority in the senate.

And Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says democrats could also change the dynamic of the senate itself.

To break things down, Sonseeahray spoke to political analysts on both sides of the aisle, Tim Rosales and Ed Emerson.