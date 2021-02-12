Interview: Financial advisor discusses consumer credit repair

After a year of losing jobs and revenue during the global pandemic, many people are looking for holistic consumer credit repair.

Last year alone, 67% of the complaints that came into the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau were about credit reporting.

The American Association of Consumer Credit Professionals said it’s stepping into the breach, re-constituting itself as a trade association and advocacy group to better help those holding debt and demand different policies out of Washington.

Liz Shrum, the senior advisor of the American Association of Consumer Credit Professionals, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the issue.