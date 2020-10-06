Interview: Flu vaccine accessibility in minority communities

The American Medical Association and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are teaming up to debut a nationwide campaign to encourage people to get a flu vaccine.

The goal is to reach especially deep into Black and Hispanic communities, where a significant numbers of folks are not yet committed to getting a flu shot this year.

These are communities are already suffering more than others because of the coronavirus.

The CDC’s Health Equity Officer for COVID-19 Response Dr. Leandris Liburd spoke to Sonseeahray about this issue.