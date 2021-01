On Wednesday, America’s next president will take the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol, a ceremony that will take place in the same area armed rioters breached just 13 days ago.

Since then, threats of more violence from Trump supporters, militia groups and white supremacists have been levied against that building again and every Capitol across the country.

Former FBI agent Don Vilfer joined Sonseeahray to talk about safety concerns and the unknowns of Inauguration Day security.