Interview: Garamendi talks about the importance of the National Defense Authorization Act

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — President Trump is threatening to veto the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act, passed by the House and Senate, unless the bill includes a measure eliminating a federal law protecting internet companies.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, helped craft and negotiate the bill, which he said is important in “the age of COVID.” Garamendi is also Chairman of the Readiness Subcommittee within the House Armed Services Committee.

“This is the only piece of legislation that must pass every single year,” he told FOX40.

“It is a very significant bill, probably 2,000 pages with 1,500 different items,” Garamendi continued.

He added that the bill includes matters of cybersecurity, how military troops get paid, military equipment, artificial intelligence and more.

“Why does (Trump) want to veto it?… He wants to be able to sue Google and Facebook,” he explained.

If Trump does veto the bill, Congress “will attempt to override,” Garamendi said. “I think they will because they know the importance of this particular legislation.”