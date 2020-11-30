Interview: Gift of Care combines dance and fundraising to give children specialty medical treatment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — What if every step forward on the dance floor for members of the Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre could mean a step forward in the healing of children in need of specialty pediatric care?

That is just what’s happening right now through Dec. 20 through the Gift of Care campaign.

It’s designed to help Shriners Hospitals for Children continue its now 100-year-old mission of helping children receive the treatment they need, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

The campaign is attempting to hit a $140,000 goal in about a month. With financial difficulties amid COVID-19, though, some may not be able to support causes they normally do.

“Reasonably so, there are a lot of other organizations that need our support, like food banks … a lot of times, pediatric specialty care isn’t on top of the mind. We just want to remind people we are still serving kids, and throughout the year, will continue to serve kids,” said Alan Anderson, Director of Development at Shriners Hospitals for Children of Northern California.

Anderson added that three-quarters of their budget is paid for by donations, such as helping children with rehabilitation, serious injuries, complex surgeries, orthopedics and more.

Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya, the Artistic Director of the Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre, said making the video was a perfect collaboration to help with an important cause.

“I think it’s really important because dance right now — and theater in general — is not having a really awesome place to perform. We haven’t really had a chance to give back in our normal way to the community,” Gutierrez-Montoya told FOX40.

The choreography was an important element, as many patients dance with braces and wheelchairs.

“It was something really special because it was really unique to each patient we got to know,” Gutierrez-Montoya said.

For more information and to donate, visit the site: http://shrinerschildrens.org/goc/.