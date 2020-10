SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A coalition including firefighter unions, mayors, city council members and the Secretary of State Alex Padilla are calling attention to Proposition 19 on this month's ballot.

This measure promises to raise a dedicated pool of $100 million for fire districts by the end of its first year by closing a big tax loophole on celebrities and out-of-staters that some believe have been exploiting current fees on vacation homes and rentals.

Most might identify this as the proposition that would allow grandparents move closer to their grandchildren or needed medical care — and keep their old, lower property tax rate.

"There's an increase in wildfires ... and those increases take revenue," said Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a supporter of Proposition 19. "I know my local fire department and fire departments across the state are strapped for cash and strapped for resources when the need for their services are at an all-time high."