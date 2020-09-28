Interview: How COVID-19 is impacting the hotel industry

Many questions plague the hotel industry as coronavirus concerns persist from coast to coast.

Labor Day bookings were down 66% when compared to last year.

And in a survey done this month of members of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 74% of respondents said they will lay off more employees without further federal help.

Urban hotels are suffering the most during this time, with occupancy just at 38%.

Sonseeahray spoke to Chip Rogers, the president and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, about the industry.