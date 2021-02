She’s been called the “mother of the freedom movement” and the “first lady of civil rights.”

Now, 15 years after Rosa Parks’ death, the front seat bus access she fought for African-Americans is being remembered in San Joaquin County in a special way.

Merab Talamantes from the San Joaquin Regional Transit District joined Sonseeahray to talk about the significance of Rosa Parks, as well as how the transit system is working during the pandemic.