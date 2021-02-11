Interview: How to volunteer at the newest Sacramento warming center

For the first time, California’s capital city is turning to its residents to help their unhoused neighbors in a new way.

The night of Jan. 26 turned deadly for several people living outside as intense wind and rain stomped through the region. These losses prompted Sacramento to change its long-standing rules about opening warming centers.

Now, such centers can welcome guests during stormy and cold weather, even if the temperature doesn’t fall to 32 degrees for three days in a row.

One of the biggest resources needed to keep the new center at the Library Galleria on I Street open is the volunteers.

Volunteer Eddie Franco joined Sonseeahray to talk about what you can do to help.

Register to volunteer at https://www.handsonsacto.org/