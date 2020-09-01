Interview: Indoor retail shopping resumes at limited capacity

Indoor malls are re-opening once again.

Even though it’s at reduced capacity, the doors of the state’s retail industry are open wider now in California than they have been for much of the pandemic.

The Commerce Department confirmed a 1.2% increase in retail sales for the month of July.

And new national analysis by Zenreach Predicts retail will reach 65% of normal by the end of the year — ahead of restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

But in California, Zenreach says bars and nightclubs will rebound the fastest, hitting 50% of normal by the end of 2020 — ahead of restaurants and retail.

Sonseeahray spoke to Rachel Michelin, the president and CEO of the California Retailers Association, about her predictions.