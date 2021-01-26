Interview: Introducing Martha Guerrero, the new mayor of West Sacramento

The task of unseating a 20-year-incumbent would be just the kind of thing that might be too much for some people.

But this past year, it’s exactly what Martha Guerrero thought she should do.

In November, 486 more West Sacramentans agreed with her — unseating the man who’d led them since their city’s founding — making her the new mayor of West Sacramento.

Mayor Martha Guerrero joined Sonseeahray to talk about her new position, COVID-19 vaccine distribution, homelessness, local business growth and potential upcoming projects.