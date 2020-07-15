Interview: Lack of plumbing posing pandemic problems

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a lot of focus on getting the homeless population into more sanitary situations like hotels so they can isolate and take the proper coronavirus precautions, like frequent hand washing.

But, what about the thousands of Californians who have their own place to live but are dealing with inadequate plumbing?

According to a survey done by the U.S. Census Bureau, people in more than 6,300 housing units in California lack adequate plumbing.

Paulette Cha from the Public Policy Institute of California spoke to Sonseeahray about this situation.