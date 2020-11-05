Interview: Law professor discusses Trump election lawsuits

As the president makes more moves in court to close out Tuesday’s election, people are asking more questions about what he’s trying to do.

There are hundreds of thousands of ballots still yet to be counted in five states that will ultimately decide the presidential race.

The Associated Press called both Michigan and Wisconsin for Joe Biden on Wednesday giving the challenger 264 electoral votes, while President Donald Trump has 214. It takes 270 to win the presidency.

While it’s typical for the counting to continue past Election Day, it’s amplified in 2020 by the surge in mail-in votes.

Wednesday, Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits in several states and forced recounts in another.

Constitutional law professor Leslie Jacobs from McGeorge School of Law spoke to Sonseeahray about what’s going on and how we can expect the lawsuits to play out.