The size of the signature mountain left to climb for some California voters who want Gov. Gavin Newsom out of office is 96,000 names.

On the other side of that mountain: a recall item being placed on the ballot.

Lead proponent of ‘Recall Gavin 2020’ Orrin Heatlie joined Sonseeahray to talk about how close he is to putting that idea before voters all across California in a special election and the events that led up to it.