Richard spoke to Sierra Health Foundation Associate Director of Community and Economic Development Kindra Montgomery-Block. He also spoke with Unseen Heroes and Build. Black. Coalition member Roshaun Davis about the Build.Black. Coalition and its mission to transform Black communities.

Build.Black. Coalition’s 4 Main Pillars:

1. Uplifting Black Youth Voices

2. Health Equity and Access

3. Justice and Policing in Black Communities

4. Investment in Black Neighborhoods and Businesses