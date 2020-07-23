Interview: Learning about UCLA’s Latino Agenda

There are just 103 days left until Californians go to the polls along with the rest of their fellow Americans.

Many Latinx voters are frustrated with the assumption that they only head into the ballot box thinking about one issue, immigration.

Although immigration is important to the Latinx community, there is a wide range of concerns they are interested in and willing to fight for.

The UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative released what it’s calling a 21st Century Latino Agenda.

The UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative founder, Sonja Diaz, spoke to Sonseeahray about the agenda.