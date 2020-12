SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Finding a place to live in Sacramento has become increasingly difficult over the last few years, with rents as some of the highest increases in the country and the inventory of homes to buy dropping significantly. This week, Realtor.com ranked Sacramento as the top real estate market in the country for 2021.

The markets featured in their list are expected to experience higher price growth and more sales than the rest of the country.