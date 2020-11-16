Interview: Local activist discusses campaign funding in Sacramento County

Tuesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors could make a decision that will change what elections look like in the future.

The five members on the board might increase the amount of an individual contribution to a candidate during a county election to $25,000.

This amount is $22,000 more than what a state law taking effect Jan. 1 would call for unless a local government sets its own limit.

That hike is requested by District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones for 2022. It could mean $50,000 overall from an individual contributor in a race with a March primary and a November run-off.

Sonseeahray spoke to Ashley Draper from Sac Change about the push to keep campaign contributions to a figure closer to $1,500.