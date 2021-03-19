Interview: Local advocate discusses spike in violence, resources for AAPI women

Many have been tackling violence within their local communities before the Georgia shooting that targeted mainly Asian women.

In addition to helping Asian American and Pacific Islander women and children who have been through domestic violence and human trafficking, My Sister’s House provides resources such as a 24/7 multilingual crisis line, job training and community services.

Nilda Valmores, the executive director of My Sister’s House, joined Sonseeahray to talk about their mission, as well as the rise of attacks and hate crimes against Asian Americans.

To reach the 24-hour multilingual helpline, call 916-428-3271, as well as visit the website http://www.my-sisters-house.org/.