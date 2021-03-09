Interview: Local attorney breaks down the road to Chauvin’s trial

What happened in 8 minutes and 46 seconds will take weeks to litigate in a Minnesota courtroom.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

As of Tuesday, jury selection began, with the first potential juror having been excused, as well as conflicts over whether to charge Chauvin for third- or second-degree murder.

Sonseeahray spoke to local attorney Mark Reichel about the legal journey and complications so far.