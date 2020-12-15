Interview: Local doctor breaks down COVID-19 vaccine allergy, dosage concerns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nine months in to the kind of public health crisis that hasn’t been seen since the Spanish Flu, an approved vaccine is being administered to health care workers from coast to coast.

While what’s Pzifer’s developed is the answer to a lot, being at this stage of the pandemic, also parking a lot of questions, such as the concern of adverse allergic reactions to the shot, which haven’t yet been reported in the U.S.

“The good news is that you do not need to be concerned” if you have allergies such as hay fever and food allergies, said Dr. Dan Field, chief medical officer at MDstaffers.

If you do, however, have allergies to the two main components of the vaccine — polyethylene glycol and mRNA — then there may be concern, he explained.

The governor’s office has not yet responded to FOX40’s inquiries for clarification about the severe allergy concern.

“We’re in general going to be OK, with very few exceptions,” Field told FOX40.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is being given to the population at large and has been approved in the U.S., and is not to be confused with the Moderna vaccine, he added.

Lastly, Field said, like the flu vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine may have to be updated to keep up with new mutations every year.