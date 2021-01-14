Interview: Local doctor discusses the latest COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Both federal and state governments are ramping up efforts to get the COVID-19 to more people as cases rise across the country.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced plans to “increase supply of vaccines, extend eligibility to more seniors and provide more locations for people to get shots,” according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that people 65 and older can get the two-dose vaccine.

Dr. Dan Field, the chief medical officer of MDstaffers, joins FOX40 to talk about the latest updates on federal vaccine rollouts to the states and what this means for California’s senior citizens and other residents.