Interview: Local doctor recaps latest COVID-19 developments

This week, Moderna announced it’s beginning to test the vaccine on children this week, and concerns about blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine hit the news.

There is also new evidence suggesting students may sit 3 feet apart, instead of 6 feet, when they return to in-person learning.

California theme parks Disneyland and Six Flags have also announced April opening dates.

Dr. Dan Field of MDstaffers joined Sonseeahray to break down more of these recent developments, as well as telling the difference between seasonal allergies and COVID-19 symptoms.