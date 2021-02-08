Interview: Local florist ready for Valentine’s Day procrastinators

With five days left until Valentine’s Day, there’s still time to grab that gift for the person you care about.

That includes fancy dinners, chocolates, and of course, flowers.

The latest survey by the National Retail Federation shows as the coronavirus continues to keep people out of work, consumers will be spending an average of $32 less this year, as some also plan to dine in instead of making reservations.

For those celebrating with flowers, sales should only dip by 1% in 2021, which is good news for local businesses.

Sonseeahray talked to Jim Relles, owner of Relles Florist, who demonstrated his blooms available for contactless delivery and how his shop has been doing during the pandemic.