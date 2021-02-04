Interview: Local immigration attorney reviews Biden’s executive orders

After some delays with confirmation, President Joe Biden now has his pick for Homeland Security Secretary in place.

That means much of what he’s planned to do with immigration policy can go forward.

A federal court has put a hold on Biden’s plans for a deportation moratorium, and he’s getting pushback about his proposal for a $15 federal minimum wage because some think it will mean fewer immigrants will find the work they need.

But as of right now, those are the only hurdles to new immigration policies that the president is advancing by himself.

J.J. Mulligan, staff attorney with the U.C. Davis Immigration Clinic, spoke to Sonseeahray about Biden’s executive orders signed this week.