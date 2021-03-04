Interview: Local lawyer, professor break down March 4 conspiracy theories

The beefed-up security presence in Washington and concern over a potential repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection have roots in a 150-year-old law and in how society’s changed with the advent of social media.

Since the insurrection, where supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol to disrupt the legal certification of electoral college results, concern over another attack remains.

The U.S. Capitol Police Department obtained intelligence that a militia group is plotting another Capitol breach, with the House cancelling all votes for this week. QAnon and other conspiracy theorists claim a 1878 law that supposedly turned the U.S. into a corporation and would allow Trump to become president again.

Constitutional lawyer Leslie Jacobs and Sacramento State history professor Joseph Palermo joined Sonseeahray to talk about how we got here historically, as well as the not-so-legal basis conspiracy theorists are clinging to.