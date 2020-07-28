Interview: Local personal protective equipment production

California’s burn rate for the kinds of masks that can help stop the spread of COVID-19 is 46 million per month, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

The burn rate being how many are being used as the state’s medical professionals continue to battle this virus on all of our behalfs.

Keeping up with that burn rate while relying on existing supply chains is near impossible.

To date, the state has distributed

89.4 million N-95 respirators

Nearly 299 million procedure masks

16 million face shields

95.7 million gloves

Sonseeahray spoke to Lance Hastings, the president of California Manufacturers and Technology Association, about the local production of PPE equipment and how companies are getting involved.

Visit Safely Making California for more information.