Interview: Local political analysts break down President Biden’s first day

Of course, there was pomp and circumstance of the highest order as President Biden officially took the reigns of the country after his inauguration, but he moved from pomp to purpose pretty quick:

issuing 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations before his first day in office was done.

The former executive director of California’s Republican Party Cynthia Bryant and Democratic analyst Andrew Acosta joined Sonseeahray to talk about Biden’s first actions and what they mean, including for tackling COVID-19 and national unity.