He’s just the third U.S. President to face impeachment, the first to be tried twice and the only to be tried after leaving office.

This time last year, Donald Trump had already been acquitted of both articles filed against him: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

His unprecedented second impeachment trial is getting underway Tuesday.

FOX40 political analysts Republican Tim Rosales and Democrat Ed Emerson joined Sonseeahray to break down the proceedings.